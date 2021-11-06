ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Pakistan

PIA ranked among world's best airlines

Recorder Report 06 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is now ranked among the best airlines in the world which have safest operating records after achieving perfect safety ratings from the European air safety watchdog SAFA (Safety Audit for Foreign-Origin Aircraft), with zero index.

The national flag carrier has changed a dream into reality by achieving the perfect safety ratings from SAFA. SAFA conducts periodic and surprise checks for all the non-European Airlines at different airports across the world.

PIA, being under consistent scrutiny ever since the pilots license scandal surfaced was subjected to more extensive audit checks at most of the international airports by SAFA inspectors.

However with zero findings being recorded by SAFA since last few weeks, it has lowered it safety hazard index to zero, which is a perfect score. Sharing his views on the achieving Zero index safety ratings, PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik thanked Almighty Allah for his blessings and congratulated PIA team for their sincere efforts working tirelessly to achieve highest ever safety ratings.

He said now after the restructuring of PIA's Safety Department, more stringent in-house safety checks are undertaken on all its international flights. A new safety awareness culture has been introduced in PIA whereby special emphasis and career incentives are given to employees whom adhere to the culture.

He further said PIA has offered professional support to the regulatory authority in Pakistan as well, aiding them to clear the ICAO Audit in November of this year, paving the way for resumption of flights to west.

PIA ICAO Air Marshal Arshad Malik SAFA

