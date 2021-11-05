ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
Country’s leading hotels mark ‘Pink October’

05 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group, in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Cancer Research Centre, actively worked towards spreading awareness on the early detection of breast cancer.

Statistics show that one in every nine Pakistani women develop breast cancer at least once during the span of their lives. It is possible to prevent thousands of deaths caused by breast cancer with early detection. Therefore, calling attention to this awareness remained the topmost corporate social responsibility of Hashoo Group, this October.

This October marked the fifth consecutive year, since Hashoo Group, joined hands with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre for the breast cancer awareness campaign, to help raise awareness. Keeping the tradition alive, once again, this year the teams of Shaukat Khanum Memorial visited all Hashoo Group’s hotels across Pakistan, including Pearl-Continental Hotels, Marriott Hotels and Hotel One.

During the visit they educated our staff, guests, and associates on the importance of early detection, self-examination, the signs of breast cancer, as well as the importance of having regular mammograms from age 40.

The hotel facades were also lit up in pink lights, and a Pink Hi-Tea was arranged in the spirit of breast cancer awareness month, at Pearl-Continental Hotels in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Bhurban, Muzaffarabad and Malam Jabba, and the Marriott Hotels in Islamabad and Karachi

