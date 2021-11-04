Gold price increases by Rs2,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per-tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,800, and was traded at Rs120,000 on Thursday against Rs117,200 a day earlier, reported the Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group.

Price of 10-gram 24 karat also increased by Rs2,400 to Rs103,052.

Gold edges down as investors cautiously eye Fed verdict

The price of gold in international market deceased by $5 to $1,779 from its sale at $1,784 earlier, the Jewellers Group reported.