Gold edges down as investors cautiously eye Fed verdict

Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the result of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting to assess how the central bank plans to combat rising inflation and ease worries about economic recovery.

Fundamentals

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,784.04 per ounce by 0138 GMT. US gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,785.30.

The Fed is expected to announce its stimulus tapering timeline at 1400 GMT on Wednesday. It is likely to begin paring its monthly asset purchases by $15 billion each month until ending them by mid-2022.

Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of gold, which pays no interest. The end of Britain's furlough programme has not led to a surge in new job-seekers, according to data that suggests unemployment is unlikely to rise sharply and could bolster the case for a Bank of England interest rate hike.

Japanese policymakers on Tuesday reaffirmed the Bank of Japan's commitment to its 2% inflation target in a meeting held between the central bank chief and the country's economy and finance ministers.

Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in October, buoyed by robust demand, although rising inflationary pressures weighed on business confidence for the year ahead, a private survey showed on Wednesday.