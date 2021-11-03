ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
FCCL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 113.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.47%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,930 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (0.23%)
BR30 21,751 Increased By ▲ 366.47 (1.71%)
KSE100 47,131 Increased By ▲ 17.82 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,303 Decreased By ▼ -40.59 (-0.22%)
Markets

Gold edges down as investors cautiously eye Fed verdict

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the result of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting to assess how the central bank plans to combat rising inflation and ease worries about economic recovery.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,784.04 per ounce by 0138 GMT. US gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,785.30.

  • The Fed is expected to announce its stimulus tapering timeline at 1400 GMT on Wednesday. It is likely to begin paring its monthly asset purchases by $15 billion each month until ending them by mid-2022.

  • Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of gold, which pays no interest.

    • The end of Britain's furlough programme has not led to a surge in new job-seekers, according to data that suggests unemployment is unlikely to rise sharply and could bolster the case for a Bank of England interest rate hike.

  • Japanese policymakers on Tuesday reaffirmed the Bank of Japan's commitment to its 2% inflation target in a meeting held between the central bank chief and the country's economy and finance ministers.

  • Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in October, buoyed by robust demand, although rising inflationary pressures weighed on business confidence for the year ahead, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

  • Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.46 per ounce. Platinum was little changed at $1,037.49, while palladium gained 0.4% to $2,019.81.

