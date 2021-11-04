ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand expect tricky surface in Sharjah, says Santner

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

New Zealand will have to prepare for a "tricky wicket" in Sharjah in Friday's Super 12 match against Namibia as the 'Black Caps' fight for a semi-final spot at the Twenty20 World Cup, spinner Mitchell Santner said.

New Zealand lost to Pakistan in the opening match but bounced back with victories against India and Scotland, keeping themselves in the hunt for the last four.

They are third in Group II, level on four points with Afghanistan and behind leaders Pakistan, who have advanced.

Namibia are second-bottom with two points, but Santner said New Zealand will not be taking them lightly.

"In T20 cricket you know there's an upset just around the corner, so we've got to be ready," Santner told reporters on Thursday. "We have got to treat it as just another match, not look too far ahead.

"We have seen that the wicket at Sharjah can be tricky and it brings both teams back into it.

"So, we got to be ready for that and what the pitch is going to bring us tomorrow. (It will be) a day game, which is something new again in Sharjah (for us)."

While New Zealand lost by five wickets to Pakistan in Sharjah, Namibia defeated Ireland by eight wickets at the same venue.

Afghanistan need more big-time matches to be merrier, says Rashid

Namibia all-rounder David Wiese said the playing surface in Sharjah suits the team's bowling unit.

"We know New Zealand are a tough opposition and they have world-class players," Wiese said. "We are being seen as the underdogs in the game, but we have played at Sharjah before and had a bit of success.

"We think it's a wicket that could suit our type of bowling...

"In T20 cricket, one person can take the game away from the opposition, and if it's your day, you could stand up and give that man of the match performance."

Black Caps Mitchell Santner Twenty20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup tricky wicket

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand expect tricky surface in Sharjah, says Santner

National average of anti-Covid vaccination has reached 48 percent: Umar

Import of POL products: ITFC to provide $761.5mn Murabaha financing to Pakistan

Punjab home dept recommends removing TLP's proscribed status

Britain approves Merck's Covid-19 pill in world first

Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

Court sends Zahir Jaffer to judicial remand for attacking official

Rupee's appreciation run ends, closes over 170 against US dollar

Boom not bust as 'unique' Babar and Rizwan build Pakistan foundation

PPP MPA, aides booked in murder case

Category B countries: NCOC lifts inbound travel restrictions

Read more stories