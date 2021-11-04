ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

  • Minister says there has been a 37 percent increase in income level of people due to government's measures in the industrial and agriculture sectors
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Nov 2021

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the government has taken significant steps to bring industrial revolution in the country under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a delegation of Entrepreneurs Organisation in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the government is extending every possible facility to the investors through business-friendly policies.

The information minister said domestic and foreign investment is secured in Pakistan. He said it is our firm belief that the country will move forward with the development of industrial sector.

Revival of industrialization to stimulate economic activity, create jobs: PM

He stated that there has been a 37 percent increase in income level of people due to government's measures in the industrial and agriculture sectors. He said the profit making companies should increase the salaries of their workers.

'Pakistan's future lay in industrialisation'

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan's future lay in industrialisation and the government is now focusing on sustainable growth.

He said wealth creation is impossible with industrialisation. "Pakistan needs investment to accelerate industrialisation and it is critical to create maximum employment opportunities for our growing population, 65 percent of which is under the age of 35," the premier said.

Country’s economy showing positive indicators: Imran Khan

The PM said hurdles are being removed to facilitate the local and foreign investors to invest in Pakistan. He emphasised on establishing export-based industry in the country for wealth creation.

