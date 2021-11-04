ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

USC raises prices of items hours before relief package announcement

Abdul Rasheed Azad 04 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Hours before the Prime Minister Imran Khan announcement of the biggest relief package, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC), on Wednesday, increased the prices of ghee and cooking oil by Rs38 and Rs33 per kg/litre respectively.

According to a notification issued by the USC, following an increase of Rs38 per kg increase in Dalda ghee price now the Dalda ghee will be available at Rs392 per kg at USC against Rs354 per kg.

The Dalda cooking oil price has jumped by Rs33 per litre from Rs355 per litre to Rs388 per litre.

As per notification, the 5kg Dalda ghee will now cost Rs1,982 per tin against Rs1,795 per 5kg tin as the price has been increased by Rs187 per kg.

The inflation challenge

The USC on October 15, 2021 has already increased the ghee and cooking oil prices by Rs40, Rs109 per kg pack to Rs1,090 per tin.

Dalda ghee prices was increased by Rs109 per kg and was fixed at Rs355 per pack, while 10 kg Dalda ghee price was increased by Rs1,090 per 10kg tin from Rs2,500 per tin to Rs3,590 per kg tin.

Meezang hee price was hiked by Rs475 per 10kg tin from Rs2,885 to Rs3,360 per tin.

Planta cooking oil price was increased by Rs463 per 10kg tin and Manpassand cooking oil price was increased by Rs465 per 5-litre tin from Rs1,245 to Rs1,710 per tin. Later, Wednesday, PM Imran Khan announced a package to mitigate the hardships of the inflation-hit public.

Under the Rs120 billion subsidy programme, eligible families will be able to purchase ghee, flour, and pulses at 30 percent lower prices for the next six months, he said.

Utility Stores: Only Ehsaas beneficiaries may get targeted-subsidy

The new package comes more than a year after the premier had approved a package worth Rs7 billion for providing relief to the poor through the USC.

The package had included lowering the prices of essential edible items, including flour, cooking oil, rice and pulses.

At the time, PM Imran had said that ration cards would be provided to deserving families so that they could buy essential edible items at subsidised rates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan Utility Stores Corporation prices of ghee and cooking oil subsidy programme

Comments

Comments are closed.

USC raises prices of items hours before relief package announcement

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

COP26 coalition worth $130trn vows to put climate at heart of finance

Fed rolls out bond-buying ‘taper’

WEF postpones China event

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Read more stories