Valuation, import tariff: DGI&I involved in ‘misuse’ of powers: Senate panel

Sohail Sarfraz 04 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation (Customs) has been allegedly involved in massive misuse of its powers and valuation/tariff classification of imported goods, causing harassment of the business community.

This was stated by the members of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance in the meeting Wednesday at the Parliament House.

The committee discussed a petition filed against the harassment caused by the said FBR agency.

The committee was shocked to hear that the Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation (Customs) has been illegally involved in valuation of imported goods as well as customs tariff classification of imported goods without any assigned powers.

Chairman of the committee Talha Mehmood expressed serious concern over the absence of the Director General Customs Intelligence and Investigation.

Tax defaulters: DGI&I IR to make arrests only after third-party audit

“We will move a privilege motion against the Director General Intelligence and Investigation (Customs) and recommend removing him from his position. If FBR chairman can take prior permission from the committee to take leave due to Covid, did the DG intelligence think he is superior to FBR chairman and FBR Members?” he said.

Mohammad Saeed Wattoo Director, Customs Intelligence and Investigation failed to respond to the queries and allegations levelled against the agency.

He was unable to convince the committee about the allegations of operating beyond the assigned jurisdiction and powers.

He stated that under SRO486(I)/2007, the officers of the Directorate General, Intelligence and Investigation can exercise the powers and discharge the duties of the officers of customs under the provisions of the Customs Act specified to invoke all the relevant provisions of the said Act and rules made thereunder if so warranted, within the area of their respective jurisdiction.

The chairman of the committee and members repeatedly asked the director, Customs Intelligence whether the agency has the legal authority to conduct customs valuation and tariff classification of imported goods.

Director, Customs Intelligence and Investigation informed the committee that the agency can check the misclassification of goods, but not the valuation or tariff classification.

Senator Musadik Malik stated that the FBR should explain the exact powers and jurisdiction of the directorate within the relevant SRO.

In the absence of the specific functions of the directorate, the general discussion is irrelevant.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha said that the officers of the Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation (Customs) deliberately create panic among the business community at the Karachi ports, and causing harassment of the business community.

