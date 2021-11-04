Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtima to begin today

LAHORE: Police and the district administration have completed all the necessary security arrangements for the annual Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtima to be observed from today till November 14th.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Sohail Chaudhry said over 2,000 police officers has been deputed in and around the congregational site and the believers would have to go through a three-tier security layer before reaching the ‘Pandals’. He stated this while talking to the media during his visit to the site on Wednesday.

“Three SPs, seven SDPOs, 30 SHOs and 228 upper-subordinates are among those who have been deputed in the field for ensuring a foolproof security of believers,” he said, adding that police officers would ensure biometric verifications of the believers and then they will be allowed entry.

Separately, the DIG said, six teams each of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) will ensure patrolling and provide a security cover. He said that help desk for the guidance of visitors have also been set up.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021