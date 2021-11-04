Oil depot in Karachi catches fire

KARACHI: Rescue and fire brigade personnel completely extinguished the fire that erupted and engulfed an oil depot located in Baldia Mouash Goth in Karachi on Wednesday.

Three people — Mohsin, Das Muhammad and Rasool Muhammad — were injured as the fire also reduced a vehicle and a trolley to ashes.

The injured were shifted to Burns Ward of Civil Hospital as police said it was clueless how the fire started.

The fire brigade officials said that now the cooling process was underway after the fire was completely extinguished.

“Four vehicles of fire brigade completed the rescue operation in an hour,” the fire brigade officials said. Karachi police said that old oil was stored in the depot.