ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, EU Strategic Engagement Plan has laid strong basis of cooperation: Qureshi

  • Foreign minister conveys Pakistan’s readiness to work for a productive and constructive partnership with the EU
APP Updated 03 Nov 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that Pakistan and the European Union (EU)'s Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) has entered a new phase, as it laid a solid foundation and framework for multidimensional cooperation.

The foreign minister expressed these views in a meeting with visiting EU Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with the Countries of South Asia (DSAS).

"Views were exchanged on various aspects of the Pakistan-EU relations and regional and international developments," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

In his comments, the foreign minister highlighted the enormous potential in diverse areas such as "commerce and trade, sustainable development, and climate change".

Qureshi conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to work for a productive and constructive partnership with the EU, and underscored the importance of regular interactions between the two sides.

The foreign minister said the EU’s GSP Plus facility for Pakistan had been mutually beneficial and played an important role in the growth of trade between the two sides.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment towards effective implementation of GSP Plus-related International Conventions and appreciated the EU’s support to Pakistan in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Qureshi highlighted that Pakistan had suffered the most due to conflict and instability in Afghanistan over the last four decades and that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s vital interest.

The foreign minister appreciated that there was a realisation in the international community to engage with Afghanistan.

He underlined that a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan could have enormous consequences.

Qureshi stressed that the Afghan people should not be abandoned and that the international community should remain positively engaged to advance shared objectives of peace, security, development, and connectivity.

He also briefed the visiting delegation about Pakistan’s assistance in the EU’s evacuation efforts from Afghanistan.

Qureshi also apprised the delegation of India's grave human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He stressed that Pakistan desires good relations with all neighbouring countries.

He highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace in the region and underlined that the onus was on India to create an enabling environment for result-oriented engagement.

Both sides agreed to further enhance interaction in diverse areas through various established mechanisms and high-level exchanges.

The EU delegation thanked Pakistan for its assistance in the EU’s evacuation efforts of its nationals from Afghanistan.

The EU delegation, currently on a three-day visit to Pakistan, also held extensive meetings with other government officials.

The visit is a part of regular interactions between the two sides.

European Union Islamabad Pakistan UK ties Shah Mahmood Quershi EU Pakistan Business Forum

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, EU Strategic Engagement Plan has laid strong basis of cooperation: Qureshi

At least 26 dead as passenger bus falls into ravine in AJK

Rupee continues to strengthen, closes at over one-month high

Sharma, Rahul power India to 210-2 in must-win T20 World Cup match

Over 6.2 million bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 81% year-on-year: PCGA

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer removed from court for misbehaving with judge

PM Imran directs appointment of 'facilitating officers' for overseas Pakistanis

Iran says it blocks US attempt to confiscate oil in Sea of Oman

Pentagon sharply raises its estimate of Chinese nuclear warheads

Pakistan captain Babar Azam reclaims top batter throne in T20I rankings

Read more stories