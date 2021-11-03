ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai stocks at 3-year high on bourse expansion plan

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

Dubai's stock market ended higher on Wednesday, reaching its highest in over three years, buildng on gains from the previous session when stocks jumped following the emirate's plans to launch a multi-billion dirham market-maker fund and intitial public offerings.

Dubai's main share index jumped 3.8%, as most stocks were trading in the black, including blue-chip developer Emaar Properties with a 7.8% jump, its highest since Oct. 2019.

Dubai plans to launch a 2 billion dirham ($545 million) market-maker fund to boost trading on its stock market, state news agency WAM reported, citing the emirate's deputy ruler Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He also said a committee overseeing the stock market's development approved a goal to double the financial market's size to 3 trillion dirhams, and that 10 state and state-related firms would be listed on Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Sheikh Maktoum, who oversees stock markets in the emirate, later tweeted that state-owned utility Dubai Electricity & Water Authority would be listed on Dubai bourse in the coming months.

The government's intent to strengthen the local bourse was widely welcomed as the DFM missed such big events while other neighboring markets enjoyed new additions and were able to attract liquidity and investors, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

Among other gainers, DFM surged 14.9% to notch its biggest intraday gain in about 18 months.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.6%, hit by a 0.8% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Saudi index snaps 4 days of losses, Egypt outperforms

Oil prices fell as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, meets on Thursday to review its policy and is expected to reconfirm plans for steady monthly increases despite calls for a raise.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1%, a day after it reached a record high, with conglomerate International Holding losing 0.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index edged up 0.1%, extending gains for a second consecutive session, helped by a 1.2% rise in Commercial International Bank.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.6% to 11,686

ABU DHABI eased 0.1% to 7,966

DUBAI rose 3.8% to 3,109

QATAR added 0.5% to 11,886

EGYPT up 0.1% to 11,685

BAHRAIN gained 0.3% to 1,775

OMAN up 0.2% to 4,061

KUWAIT dropped 0.2% to 7,724

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Abu Dhabi index Dubai's stock market

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai stocks at 3-year high on bourse expansion plan

At least 26 dead as passenger bus falls into ravine in AJK

Rupee continues to strengthen, closes at over one-month high

Over 6.2 million bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 81% year-on-year: PCGA

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer removed from court for misbehaving with judge

PM Imran directs appointment of 'facilitating officers' for overseas Pakistanis

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

Pakistan captain Babar Azam reclaims top batter throne in T20I rankings

UNICEF to directly fund Afghan teachers, bypassing Taliban authorities

Sindh govt decides to challenge high court's ruling to turn Mohatta Palace into college

ECP reserves ruling on organising LG polls in Balochistan

Read more stories