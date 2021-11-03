ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
Brent oil may revisit low of $82.32, RSI divergence reviving

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may revisit its Oct. 28 low of $82.32 per barrel, as the correction from the Oct. 25 high of $86.70 has resumed.

Three waves make up the correction. They were expected to form a flat pattern until the drop on Tuesday confirmed the development of a zigzag.

There is not much difference between these two patterns, only that the wave b would be much shorter in a zigzag.

The current wave c is expected to travel below the wave to a bottom of $82.32.

Resistance is at $85, a break above which may lead to a gain into $85.77-$87 range.

On the daily chart, the bearish divergence on the RSI revived, after oil failed to break a resistance at $85.17.

The resistance zone of $85.17-$86.74 proved still strong. Oil is expected to slide into $77.96-$81.57 range.

