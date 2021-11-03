ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 24.62 (0.5%)
BR30 21,672 Increased By ▲ 287.32 (1.34%)
KSE100 47,310 Increased By ▲ 197.15 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,402 Increased By ▲ 58.54 (0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021
World

10 dead in Colombian mudslide caused by heavy rains

AFP 03 Nov 2021

MALLAMA: Ten people died after a mudslide caused by heavy rains in southwest Colombia engulfed a hotel Tuesday, rescuers said.

Nine people were pulled out alive, two of them in serious condition.

The mudslide happened in the early hours of the day in Mallama, a town of 7,000 close to the border with Ecuador.

Eight of the dead were women, including some Venezuelans, Jader Gaviria, director of the national disaster management body UNGRD, told AFP.

He said more people are believed to be trapped inside the hotel as rescuers attempt to clear the mud, which also buried a major road.

Colombia UNGRD Jader Gaviria

