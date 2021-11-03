Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, a global influencer, business connector, non-partisan political analyst and entrepreneur based out of Pakistan, as new chairman of the Board of Investment (BoI).

Ahsan has also been given the status of the state minister, it emerged on Tuesday.

He is the founder of Corporate Pakistan Group (CPG), a group of 256 individuals from different backgrounds including corporate & business leaders, ministers, senators, governors, federal secretaries, diplomats, defence personnel, distinguished academicians, media practitioners, energy experts, tech entrepreneurs, police officials, and movers and shakers of civil society, shows his LinkedIn profile.

Azfar is the vice president and member executive council of the Marketing Association of Pakistan - an apex body of marketing in Pakistan. He also served as chairman of MARCON - Pakistan’s flagship marketing event.

