ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,919 Increased By ▲ 16.74 (0.34%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 55.29 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Opportunities to Excel–Now and The Future’: PIDE to host PSDE conference on 23rd

Recorder Report 03 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has announced to host the 35th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) on “Opportunities to Excel – Now and The Future” in collaboration with the IMSciences Peshawar from November 23 to 25, 2021 in Peshawar.

The spokesperson of PIDE while talking to a group of journalists here on Tuesday stated that the PSDE has decided to take its conferences to different cities of Pakistan.

The objective is to involve the locals of the city and a wider segment of the society in the debates that the PSDE seeks to generate. It is in this spirit that this year’s conference of the PSDE is being held in Peshawar. It is hoped that the local academia, policymakers and the business community will actively participate in the conference.

According to the spokesperson, PSDE wants Pakistan to be a place that allows people to identify, avail, and maximize opportunity.

PIDE’s spokesperson further added that the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) is the only Pakistani professional association of economists and other social scientists which provides an institutional framework for professionals to increase their research.

The society was formed in 1982 and is housed in the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE). The Society provides a platform for academics and policy-makers to exchange ideas on the pressing economic and social problems facing Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

business community PIDE PSDE

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Opportunities to Excel–Now and The Future’: PIDE to host PSDE conference on 23rd

Govt reopens Chaman border crossing

First semi-final berth since 2012: Pakistan through to last-four after convincing win

Govt ‘unveils’ plan to further hike power tariff

PM to announce relief package today

Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Summit sees new pledges on cutting methane, saving forests

Dozens killed as blasts, gunfire hit Kabul hospital

Taliban ban use of foreign currency

Manufacturing on toll basis: Provinces will continue to levy, collect GST on services: PRAs

Read more stories