‘Opportunities to Excel–Now and The Future’: PIDE to host PSDE conference on 23rd

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has announced to host the 35th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) on “Opportunities to Excel – Now and The Future” in collaboration with the IMSciences Peshawar from November 23 to 25, 2021 in Peshawar.

The spokesperson of PIDE while talking to a group of journalists here on Tuesday stated that the PSDE has decided to take its conferences to different cities of Pakistan.

The objective is to involve the locals of the city and a wider segment of the society in the debates that the PSDE seeks to generate. It is in this spirit that this year’s conference of the PSDE is being held in Peshawar. It is hoped that the local academia, policymakers and the business community will actively participate in the conference.

According to the spokesperson, PSDE wants Pakistan to be a place that allows people to identify, avail, and maximize opportunity.

PIDE’s spokesperson further added that the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) is the only Pakistani professional association of economists and other social scientists which provides an institutional framework for professionals to increase their research.

The society was formed in 1982 and is housed in the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE). The Society provides a platform for academics and policy-makers to exchange ideas on the pressing economic and social problems facing Pakistan.

