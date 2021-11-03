KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 134,131 tonnes of cargo comprising 77,392 tonnes of import cargo and 56,739 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 77,392 comprised of 29,725 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,624 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 13,967 tonnes of DAP, 3,857 tonnes of Sugar, 7,072 tonnes of Wheat and 14,147 Tons of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 56,739 tonnes comprised of 38,989 tonnes of containerized cargo, 17,750 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 5282 containers comprising of 2383 containers import and 2899 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 811 of 20’s and 446 of 40’s loaded while 286 of 20’s and 197 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 962 of 20’s and 447 of 40’s loaded containers while 345 of 20’s and 349 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 05 ships namely, Ceto, Sti Elysees, An Ji 24, Diyala and Kota Naked have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 06 ships namely, Dalmacija, Uacc Consensus, MT Shalamar, Independent Spirit, An Ji 24 and Sc Brilliant have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately 03 cargoes Alpine Persefone, Kronos and Grace were expected on the same day.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 13 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Chemroad Aqua, Lista, Avaloc and IVS Bosch Hoek left the port on Tuesday morning, while another ship ‘Long Beach Express’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port on Monday, whereas cargo volume of 219,808 tonnes, comprising 174,771 tonnes imports cargo and 45,037 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,265 Containers (3,140 TEUs Imports and 2,125 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 22 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, MSC Jasmine, Hamburg Eagle, Xin Hai Tong-9, Ince Kastamonu, GT Star and Corona carrying Containers, Coal, Wheat, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, HFP&S, EVTL and LCT respectively on Tuesday, 2nd November-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021