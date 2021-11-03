Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
03 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 03-11-2021 11:00
Dadex Eternit Limited 03-11-2021 15:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited 03-11-2021 15:00
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 03-11-2021 11:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 04-11-2021 14:00
Aruj Industries Limited 04-11-2021 11:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 04-11-2021 11:30
=========================================================
