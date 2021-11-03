KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

================================================================================================== Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/ L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount ================================================================================================== Merit Packaging Limited 27-10-2021 18-11-2021 25-11-2021 Prem. 2.50/- Modaraba A l-Mali 04-11-2021 26-11-2021 03-12-2021 /- ==================================================================================================

