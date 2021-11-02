ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,919 Increased By ▲ 16.74 (0.34%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 55.29 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy, healthcare stocks drag TSX; Air Canada jumps

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by a more than 1% slide in energy and healthcare stocks and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting, while a jump in Air Canada shares on upbeat earnings helped limit losses.

At 9:41 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.73 points, or 0.09%, at 21,228.28.

Leading declines were healthcare stocks, with Bausch Health Cos Inc down 2% after the pharmaceutical company reported dismal third-quarter earnings.

The energy sector fell 1.2%, retreating from a 30-month high on weakness in crude prices.

Investors were cautious ahead of the Fed's two-day meeting which ends on Wednesday, where policymakers are expected to start scaling back bond purchases.

TSX gets lift from energy stocks, manufacturing data

Air Canada was a bright spot, the biggest percentage gainer on the index with a 4.8% gain after the country's largest carrier beat quarterly revenue estimates.

"I think the Canadian earnings get quite a bit of strength backed by energy, material and financial sectors and a lot of that is already priced in," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management.

"We're due for a little bit of a pause because the next stage in terms of the recovery and the reopening will show weaker earnings and some headwinds from supply chain and just slower growth."

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.0% as gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,791.3 an ounce.

Highlights

Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher quarterly sales and raised its full-year revenue forecast for the third time this year as the global news and information company benefits from a recovering global economy, sending its shares up 1.9%.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc and Gibson Energy Inc were the biggest decliners on the index.

The TSX posted 5 new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 48 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows, with total volume of 29.91 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

Comments

1000 characters

Energy, healthcare stocks drag TSX; Air Canada jumps

Babar Azam completes half-century as Pakistan accelerate

Punjab govt releases over 850 TLP workers after agreement

Will not go, says NSA Yusuf on attending Afghanistan conference hosted by India

IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

At least 13 injured in blast in Balochistan's Kharan

At least 19 killed, 50 injured in attack on Kabul military hospital

Rupee continues to appreciate for 5th successive session, closes at 170.54

Pakistan LNG issues emergency LNG tender after term cargoes cancelled

After three weeks, Chaman-Boldak border reopens

Positive sentiment at PSX continues, KSE-100 gains 138 points

Read more stories