ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,919 Increased By ▲ 16.74 (0.34%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 55.29 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee continues to appreciate for 5th successive session, closes at 170.54

  • Has now cumulatively gained Rs4.73 in one week
BRecorder.com 02 Nov 2021

Pakistan's rupee continued to appreciate against the US dollar, strengthening for the fifth successive session to close at 170.54 in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR settled at 170.54 against the USD after a day-on-day appreciation of Rs0.75 or 0.44%. On Tuesday last week, the PKR had dropped to its lowest level against the US dollar, closing over the 175 level for the first time in the inter-bank market.

However, since then, the currency has recovered significantly, gaining Rs4.73 during the last five sessions.

The appreciation comes after Saudi Arabia's announced a $4.2-billion support package for Pakistan, while reports suggest that Islamabad also moved closer to finalising talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that would see another billion-dollar inflow.

Last week, the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) announced the issuance of the Royal Directive to deposit an amount worth of $3 billion into the central bank of Pakistan. Additionally, the SFD said that the royal directive was also issued to finance the oil derivatives trade with a total amount of $1.2 billion throughout the year.

Fourth successive gain: Pakistan's rupee closes at 171.29 against US dollar

While the inflow could help cool off the currency market that has seen the rupee under substantial pressure since May this year, more worrying for Pakistan's policymakers would be the burgeoning trade and current account deficits.

With inflation already hitting a four-month high at 9.2% in October, trade deficit figures also reported a sharp increase year-on-year.

The trade deficit, gap between exports and imports, rose 104% to $15.525 billion during the first four months (July-October) of 2021-22, up from $7.617 billion in the corresponding period of financial year 2020-21.

This has also raised concerns of an increase in USD demand in coming days, which could hurt the PKR. With commodity prices on the rise, many believe inflationary pressure would continue to build, while putting the currency under strain as well.

IMF currency USD PKR Exchange rate RUPEE RATES

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee continues to appreciate for 5th successive session, closes at 170.54

Will not go, says NSA Yusuf on attending Afghanistan conference hosted by India

IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

At least 13 injured in blast in Balochistan's Kharan

At least 19 killed, 50 injured in attack on Kabul military hospital

Pakistan LNG issues emergency LNG tender after term cargoes cancelled

After three weeks, Chaman-Boldak border reopens

Positive sentiment at PSX continues, KSE-100 gains 138 points

CTD kills four terrorists during search operation in Hangu

Misfiring India not reaching for calculators in win-or-bust clash

Read more stories