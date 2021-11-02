ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
Sri Lankan shares climb record peaks on financials boost

  • The CSE All-Share index ended 1.38% higher at 10,271.71 points
Reuters 02 Nov 2021

Sri Lankan shares rebounded on Tuesday to notch a record close, boosted by gains among financial and consumer stocks

The CSE All-Share index ended 1.38% higher at 10,271.71 points, having earlier hit a record high of 10,321.93.

Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top boosts to the index, jumping 24.9% and 7.5%, respectively

The equity market's turnover was 4.42 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials weigh

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 117.6 million shares, from the 96.5 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, selling shares worth about 587.5 million rupees, as per exchange data.

As of Monday, the island-nation has reported 541,639 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13,760 deaths, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 61.09% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

