ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,919 Increased By ▲ 16.74 (0.34%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 55.29 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India sentences four to death for bombing Modi rally

AFP 02 Nov 2021

PATNA: Four people accused of bombing a 2013 election rally for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been sentenced to death, with two others jailed for life over the deadly attack.

A series of blasts rocked a park in the eastern city of Patna soon before then-opposition leader Modi was due to address a massive crowd gathered there for a campaign event.

The attacks also targeted a nearby train station, altogether killing six people and injuring nearly 100 others.

The National Investigation Agency, the country's main counter-terrorism authority, said Monday that the accused were all from the banned Students Islamic Movements of India group.

Public prosecutor Lalan Kumar Sinha told AFP the group was convicted on Monday for conspiring to "wage a war against the government".

Two dead as violence mars election in India

The court also jailed three others implicated in the bombings for terms of between seven and 10 years.

A lawyer for the accused said the sentences would be challenged in a higher court.

"The NIA has failed to identify the mastermind in the case," Syed Imran Ghani told AFP on Tuesday.

"The accused are not terrorists and have no criminal record."

Narendra Modi sentenced to death 2013 election rally

Comments

1000 characters

India sentences four to death for bombing Modi rally

Will not go, says NSA Yusuf on attending Afghanistan conference hosted by India

IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

At least 13 injured in blast in Balochistan's Kharan

At least 19 killed, 50 injured in attack on Kabul military hospital

Rupee continues to appreciate for 5th successive session, closes at 170.54

Pakistan LNG issues emergency LNG tender after term cargoes cancelled

After three weeks, Chaman-Boldak border reopens

CTD kills four terrorists during search operation in Hangu

Mehran Town fire: Karachi court delays ruling on bail pleas of suspects

Misfiring India not reaching for calculators in win-or-bust clash

Read more stories