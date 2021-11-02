ANL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
ASC 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.3%)
ASL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.08%)
BOP 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.65%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
FFL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.87%)
GGGL 17.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
GGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
JSCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.45%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
POWER 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.85%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.33%)
TELE 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.34%)
TRG 130.00 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (4.86%)
UNITY 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.74%)
WTL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
BR100 4,951 Increased By ▲ 49.35 (1.01%)
BR30 21,663 Increased By ▲ 334.07 (1.57%)
KSE100 47,298 Increased By ▲ 269.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,413 Increased By ▲ 142.32 (0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran's foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

DUBAI: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has tested positive for COVID-19, the foreign ministry's spokesman said.

"His general condition is good and he continues working from quarantine," Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media late on Monday, adding that the minister's agenda of visits had changed.

Earlier on Monday, the foreign ministry reported that Amirabdollahian was going to India by the end of November to attend a meeting at the Indo-Iranian Joint Economic Commission.

No further indication were made by Khatibzadeh on whether the foreign minister would be able to go to New Delhi this month.

The foreign minister of Iran does not take a direct part in negotiations over the resumption of a 2015 nuclear deal, which should resume by the end of this month.

New Delhi COVID19 Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian Indo Iranian Joint Economic Commission.

Comments

1000 characters

Iran's foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

Completion of MEFP terms in IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Mehran Town fire: Karachi court delays ruling on bail pleas of suspects

Fawad thanks media for demonstrating responsibility in recent crisis

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

Read more stories