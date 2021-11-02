ANL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
World

Bahrain approves Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

DUBAI: Gulf state Bahrain has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for children aged between 5 and 11 years, the government media office said on Tuesday.

The decision came after a study involving 3,100 children aged between 5 and 11 who were administered with the vaccine found it to be 90.7% effective in that age group, said the statement, citing the National Health Regulatory Authority.

UAE approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

None of the children involved in the study showed severe side effects, it said.

Bahrain will be supplied with doses from the manufacturer for the 5-11 age group from the start of 2022, it said.

Pfizer Gulf state Bahrain National Health Regulatory Authority

