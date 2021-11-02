ANL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
ASC 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
ASL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.46%)
BOP 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.77%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GGL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
JSCL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
MLCF 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
NETSOL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.09%)
PACE 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.52%)
PAEL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
SNGP 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.32%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.58%)
TRG 129.20 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.21%)
UNITY 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
WTL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By ▲ 35.76 (0.73%)
BR30 21,611 Increased By ▲ 282.56 (1.32%)
KSE100 47,214 Increased By ▲ 185.98 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,380 Increased By ▲ 109.1 (0.6%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Korea inflation hits near decade-high, raising rate hike bets

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

SEOUL: South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a near 10-year peak in October on higher costs of oil products, housing rentals and outdoor dining, putting pressure on policymakers ahead of the last monetary policy meeting of the year.

The consumer price index (CPI) jumped 3.2% from a year earlier in October, government data showed on Tuesday, the fastest growth since January 2012 and up from a 2.6% rise in September.

That matched a 3.2% increase tipped by analysts in a Reuters survey and remained above the central bank's 2% target for a seventh straight month.

The breakdown of data showed the cost of petroleum surged 27.3%, while that of housing rentals rose 1.8% on year. Costs of outdoor dining increased 3.2%, while other services including accommodation also rose 2.3%.

That puts the Bank of Korea's (BOK) monetary policy board under pressure to raise the base rate further at the Nov. 25 meeting, following its first rate hike in almost three years in August.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol last month flagged further tightening could come as soon as November to curb rising inflation and household debt.

The BOK currently sees inflation standing at 2.1% for the whole of 2021 and 1.5% for 2022, but the revision of forecasts will be announced at the November meet.

Tuesday's data also showed core CPI rose 2.4% year-on-year, the fastest growth since December 2015 and up from 1.5% in September.

Month-on-month inflation rose 0.1%, slowing from September's 0.5% rise but in line with forecasts.

New rules aimed at moving South Koreans toward "living with COVID-19" came into effect on Monday and are expected to boost consumer spending, with curfews on restaurants and cafes being lifted and all remaining curbs to be scrapped by February except for mask-wearing.

The government also decided to temporarily cut domestic tax on key oil products by 20%, which is expected to help consumers save up to 2.5 trillion won ($2.12 billion) over a six-month period.

South Korea's consumer inflation Bank of Korea's

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea inflation hits near decade-high, raising rate hike bets

Completion of MEFP terms in IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

NAB to hear cases of fake accounts, money laundering: New ordinance gives president back the power to sack NAB chairman

SBP rejects rumours of cyber attack on several banks

Read more stories