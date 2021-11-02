ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
Ukraine's grain exports total 5m tonnes

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

KYIV: Ukraine exported 5.05 million tonnes of grain in October, bringing the total export volume to 19.4 million tonnes in the first four months of the 2021/22 July-June season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included 12.4 million tonnes of wheat, 4.5 million tonnes of barley and 2.3 million tonnes of corn, the data showed.

in the same period in 2020/21, exports totalled 16.5 million tonnes and included 10.6 million tonnes of wheat, 2.5 million of corn and 3.4 million tonnes of barley. Ukraine plans to thresh a record 80.3 million tonnes of grain in 2021, up from 65 million tonnes in 2020. Exports could jump to 61.5 million tonnes from 44.7 million tonnes in 2020/21.

The government has said that grain exports could include 24.5 million tonnes of wheat, 30.9 million tonnes of corn and 5.2 million tonnes of barley. The ministry said farms had harvested 60.7 million tonnes of grain by Oct. 28 from 80.1% of the sown area, with an average yield of 4.72 tonnes per hectare.

