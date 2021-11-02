ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
ASC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.21%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.31%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.58%)
PACE 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.53%)
POWER 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.76%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.9%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
TELE 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
TRG 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.24%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.13%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 126.72 (2.65%)
BR30 21,329 Increased By ▲ 829.93 (4.05%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 808.91 (1.75%)
KSE30 18,271 Increased By ▲ 329.3 (1.84%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brazil's 2021/22 soybean planting

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

SAO PAULO: Planting of Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop reached 52% of the estimated area as of Oct. 28, the second-fastest pace ever for sowing at this time in the season, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday. Planting was up 14 percentage points from the previous week and higher than the 42% for the same period of 2020/21, when fieldwork was delayed by irregular showers, AgRural said.

According to the consultancy, this season's planting was favored by abundant and regular rainfall in October. Some farmers in the state of Parana might even have to replant some areas due to excessive rains, but it should not affect the crop's "good progress," AgRural noted. Overall, Brazil's current pace of planting lags only 2018/19 season's one.

For the country's 2021/22 first corn crop, AgRural said planting reached 63% of the area in the Center-South region, compared with 53% in the previous week and 54% a year earlier, supported by good weather. AgRural also said early planting of soybeans in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil's largest grain producer, will give farmers the opportunity to plant their second corn crop within the ideal climate window, unlike last year.

Second corn is planted after soybeans are harvested in the same fields and represent 70-75% of total corn output in a give year. AgRural said Mato Grosso's second corn will be planted in the first two months of 2022. emphasized text

soybean soybean crop Planting of Brazil's

Comments

Comments are closed.

Brazil's 2021/22 soybean planting

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

NAB to hear cases of fake accounts, money laundering: New ordinance gives president back the power to sack NAB chairman

SBP rejects rumours of cyber attack on several banks

Oct CPI inflation up 9.19pc YoY

Read more stories