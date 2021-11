KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (November 1, 2021).

================================================================================================================ MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================ As on: 01-11-2021 ================================================================================================================ Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================ Darson Sec. D.J.M. Sec. D.G.Cement 1,000 93.25 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 93.25 Khanani Sec. Fikree's (SMC) Maple Leaf Cement 1,500 40.55 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 40.55 Habib Metro.Fin. Money Line Sec. Merit Package(R) 88,800 0.05 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 88,800 0.05 Darson Sec. M. M. M. A. Khanani NetSol Technologies 500 110.80 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 110.80 Maan Securities Sherman Sec. Nimir Ind. Chem. 50,000 157.50 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 157.50 Darson Sec. D.J.M. Sec. Pioneer Cement 500 102.30 Adam Sec. MRA Sec. 17,600 102.90 Rahat Securities Adeel & Nadeem Sec. 3,000 100.50 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 21,100 102.54 Darson Sec. D.J.M. Sec. Treet Corporation 500 44.60 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 44.60 ================================================================================================================ Total Turnover 163,400 ================================================================================================================

