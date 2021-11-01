ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
TSX gets lift from energy stocks, manufacturing data

Reuters 01 Nov 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, aided by a more than 1% jump in energy and healthcare stocks, with sentiment also buoyed by upbeat October domestic manufacturing activity data.

At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 107.7 points, or 0.51%, at 21,144.77.

Leading gains was the energy sector, up 1.3%, as oil prices jumped on expectations of strong demand and a belief that a key producer group will not turn on the spigots too fast helped.

Healthcare stocks provided further support on the back of a more than 2% jump in pot producers Canopy Growth Corp and Aurura Cannabis.

TSX drops as weakness in commodity-linked stocks weigh

"November is seasonally a strong month and we will see how it plays out given that October was a strong month performance wise. Earnings season has been pretty good, so investors should be pretty optimistic right now," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

The Canadian equity index gained 5% in October, recording its best monthly performance in eleven months as higher oil prices boosted energy stocks and rising bond yields bolstered prospects for bank profit margins.

Meanwhile, official data showed Canadian manufacturing activity grew in October at the fastest pace in seven months as a pickup in new orders and hiring offset mounting supply chain pressures.

Financials which account for about 30% of the Toronto market's value, rose 0.5%, rebounding from its worst session in over a month in the prior session.

Home Capital Group Inc was the largest percentage gainer in the index with a 6% jump, after brokerage BMO raised its rating and price target.

Highlights

Cargojet Inc was among the biggest decliners as the air cargo service provider reported a surprise loss of 73 Canadian cents per share in the third quarter, against analysts' average estimate of C$1.31 earnings per share.

The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and three new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 58 new 52-week highs and 40 new lows, with total volume of 44.79 million shares.

