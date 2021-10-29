ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
TSX drops as weakness in commodity-linked stocks weigh

Reuters Updated 29 Oct 2021

Canada's main stock index retreated on Friday, a day after posting its best session in five months, as miners and energy stocks slipped due to weaker commodity prices.

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 93.43 points, or 0.44%, at 21,104.1 and was on track to snap its three-week winning streak.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.4% as gold futures fell 1.4% to $1,777 an ounce.

Eldorado Gold down 8.2%, led declines on the sub-sector index and was the biggest drag on the index after posting a dismal third quarter earnings.

The energy sector fell 0.7% on the back of weaker oil prices, and a 6.7% slide by Imperial Oil Ltd despite posting its third-quarter profit, which more than doubled from the prior quarter.

"This week was just the tip of the iceberg for Canadian earnings and it's really next week. So I think what we are seeing in today's market is a bit of setup for next week as investors position themselves for the rest of earnings," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist, SIA Wealth Management.

After snapping its seven-month winning streak in September, the Canadian equity index was on track to end October in gains helped by stronger commodities and on prospects of corporate earnings.

TSX flat as weakness in tech, healthcare offset commodity-linked gains

Adding further losses were Toronto listed technology stocks , which fell 0.7% tracking weakness in tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

Meanwhile official data showed that the Canadian economy most likely experienced zero growth in September, following a 0.4% gain in August, prompting analysts to forecast the Bank of Canada might raise interest rates more slowly than expected.

Highlights

The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 22 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 42.32 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

TSX drops as weakness in commodity-linked stocks weigh

