ANL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.16%)
ASC 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.27%)
ASL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.32%)
BOP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.24%)
BYCO 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.35%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.99%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
GGL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.97%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.73%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (10.33%)
MLCF 40.70 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (11.54%)
NETSOL 109.99 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.48%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.37%)
PAEL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.24%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
POWER 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.7%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.58%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.31%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.91 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
TELE 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.39%)
TRG 124.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.51%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (6.41%)
BR100 4,908 Increased By ▲ 133.42 (2.79%)
BR30 21,395 Increased By ▲ 895.76 (4.37%)
KSE100 47,072 Increased By ▲ 853.28 (1.85%)
KSE30 18,291 Increased By ▲ 349.79 (1.95%)
KSE-100 up over 1,000 points in intra-day trading

  • Clarity on political front, rupee appreciation, and IMF talks steer PSX in positive direction
BR Web Desk 01 Nov 2021

Healthy buying was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on the opening day of the month, as the benchmark KSE-100 index was up over 1,000 points, breaking the 47,000 level in intra-day trading on Monday.

At 1:40pm, the KSE-100 was up 1,008 points, an increase of 2.2%, to hover around the 47,200 level.

The market had been under pressure given uncertainty over negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), widening current account deficit, and rupee depreciation.

"A number of factors were keeping the market on the back foot," Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Limited, told Business Recorder.

"This included ambiguity regarding IMF programme, PKR depreciation, and political noise. However, some clarity regarding the IMF, especially after SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir's statement, and back-to-back rupee appreciation against the US dollar, have improved market sentiments."

He added that the implementation of the new trading system by the PSX also kept the market volume dull due to issues in the system.

TLP: envoy expulsion demand bartered for ban withdrawal?

Furthermore, political stability also played its part, added Abbas.

On Sunday, the federal government announced that it had reached an agreement with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to end a 10-day standoff.

“The details of the agreement would be shared at an appropriate time,” said noted cleric Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman at a joint presser with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Parliamentary Affairs State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan. TLP leaders Ghulam Abbas Faizi and Mufti Muhammad Umair were also present.

PSX on strong positive note: BRIndex100 hits intraday high

Meanwhile, after facing multiple technical issues in the new trading system, the PSX has decided to shift trading to the previous system called the Karachi Automated Trading System (KATS) as a short-term measure.

This is an intra-day update

