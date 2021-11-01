ANL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.47%)
ASC 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.34%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.49%)
BOP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.82%)
BYCO 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.63%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.23%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GGL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.16%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 20.96 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (10.43%)
KAPCO 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (11.27%)
MLCF 40.50 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (10.99%)
NETSOL 110.80 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.23%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.81 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.58%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.17%)
POWER 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.7%)
PRL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.7%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.51%)
TELE 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.79%)
TRG 124.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.63%)
UNITY 29.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.77%)
WTL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.56%)
BR100 4,912 Increased By ▲ 137 (2.87%)
BR30 21,414 Increased By ▲ 914.99 (4.46%)
KSE100 47,089 Increased By ▲ 870.49 (1.88%)
KSE30 18,296 Increased By ▲ 355.14 (1.98%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Average Dubai crude oil price for Oct highest since 2014

SINGAPORE: Middle East crude benchmark Dubai, as quoted by price reporting agency S&P Global Platts, rose to an...
Reuters 01 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Middle East crude benchmark Dubai, as quoted by price reporting agency S&P Global Platts, rose to an average of $81.585 a barrel last month, a trade source said on Monday, the highest since 2014.

The monthly averages for October for Dubai and Oman as quoted by Platts are indicated in the table. Middle East producers set their monthly official selling prices (OSPs) at premiums or discount to these averages.

Saudi Aramco changed the benchmark for setting its OSPs to Asia starting from October 2018 to the average of Platts Dubai and DME Oman crude futures.

Crude Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Average Dubai crude oil price for Oct highest since 2014

Taxmen found involved in 'unique' scam

President Alvi promulgates third NAB ordinance

Digital mode of payment: 40-day grace period granted to corporate sector ends

Delayed tariff petitions: Nepra seeks action against Discos

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

Accountability court defers indictment of Sindh CM, others in Nooriabad reference

Xiaomi partners with Air Link to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan

Wide-ranging cooperation on the cards: Russia shows interest in PSM revival

TLP: envoy expulsion demand bartered for ban withdrawal?

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

Read more stories