Nawaz to address PDM meeting

LAHORE: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, President Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an anti-government alliance, has convened an emergency meeting of the PDM bigwigs on November 11 on the wish of PML-N supremo and former PM Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif will participate in the meeting via video link.

The PDM meeting would ponder on the prevailing political crisis and would also make important decisions. The PDM leaders would also consider the option of a long march towards Islamabad.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Sherpao, Owais Noorani, Aslam Ghori, Allama Sajid Mir, and others would patriciate in the PDM emergency meeting. The PDM bigwigs would take aggressive decisions against the government.