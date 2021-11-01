ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nawaz to address PDM meeting

NNI 01 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, President Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an anti-government alliance, has convened an emergency meeting of the PDM bigwigs on November 11 on the wish of PML-N supremo and former PM Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif will participate in the meeting via video link.

The PDM meeting would ponder on the prevailing political crisis and would also make important decisions. The PDM leaders would also consider the option of a long march towards Islamabad.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Sherpao, Owais Noorani, Aslam Ghori, Allama Sajid Mir, and others would patriciate in the PDM emergency meeting. The PDM bigwigs would take aggressive decisions against the government.

Nawaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Maulana Fazlur Rehman Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM PDM Nawaz to address PDM meeting Nawaz to address PDM meeting

Comments

Comments are closed.

Nawaz to address PDM meeting

'Saudi Vision 2030' provides opportunities to Pakistan: PM

Algeria regrets 'biased' UN text on W.Sahara

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

TLP withdraws demand of French envoy's expulsion after successful negotiations with govt

Kohli admits India 'not brave enough' as World Cup hopes fade

Naya Pakistan, Saudi Vision 2030: There are significant complementarities: PM Imran

Two killed, three FC personnel injured in Panjgur blast

Pakistan donates three more truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

Read more stories