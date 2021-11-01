ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry: Concern expressed over rising prices of essential items, joblessness

Recorder Report 01 Nov 2021

HYDERABAD: Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Masroor Iqbal while commenting on the deteriorating situation created by inflation in the country said that increase in price of essential food commodities has created the worst inflation for the working class and wage earners.

He said gross inflation had reached 14.6 %, the highest in a decade, with food prices rising 19.5% yearly and 2.5 % monthly. He said as present government came to power, more than half a million people are falling below the poverty line every month and at present about 40% of Pakistanis are living under the roof of poverty.

The Vice President called on the government to activate the Department of Price Control, to do its utmost to control this inflation, and to formulate pro-people policies to rid the country of this worst inflation.

