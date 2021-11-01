French climbers missing

KATHMANDU: At least three French climbers were missing after an avalanche hit the area they were in near Nepal's Mount Everest, a media report said Sunday. The unnamed climbers were attempting to scale an approximately 6,000-metre (19,700-foot) peak near Everest, The Himalayan Times reported.

Their tents and climbing material were spotted near the Minbo La glacier below Mount Amadablam by a rescue team early Sunday, the newspaper added, citing sources.

A Department of Tourism official told the Himalayan Times that the climbers had not obtained permission from authorities to summit the mountain.