SPL, PAPCO to develop advanced pipeline to transport gasoline

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) has entered into a 10 year agreement with Pak-Arab Pipeline Company Limited (PAPCO) to upgrade transportation of fuel through a multi-grade pipeline. Currently, the pipeline system only transports diesel from Karachi to upcountry locations. The enhancement of the system will enable pipeline movement of motor gasoline, which is currently moved through trucks, across major routes in the country.

This collaboration aims to transport fuel efficiently and safely. It will result in lower fuel transportation cost passing on as relief to the consumer; significantly reduced number of trucks carrying fuel on roads, lower road safety risks and a decrease in carbon emissions for the country.

The CEO and Managing Director of Shell in Pakistan, Haroon Rashid stated that: "It is a proud moment for Shell Pakistan, as we collaborate with PAPCO, to achieve a milestone in the evolution of Pakistan's energy infrastructure. Over the decade, Shell Pakistan along with other Oil Marketing Companies has invested in the construction of the 817 kilometers long pipeline.

We are thankful to the Government of Pakistan for taking significant progressive measures, such as implementation of Euro-V specifications for diesel and motor gasoline imported into the country. These global standards will optimize our country's energy landscape and ensure environmental sustainability for a healthy future."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021