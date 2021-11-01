ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
KP CM announces development package for Swabi

Recorder Report 01 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the PTI government was inherited a devastated economy and due to day-night efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan during last three years has put the country on right track.

Addressing a public meeting at Marghuz during his one-day visit to district Swabi on Sunday, the chief minister also announced a development package of Rs.300 million for Marghuz and installation of an Astroturf in Swabi Hockey Stadium.

Speaking National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed, Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Shahram Khan Tarakai and Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries & Commerce Abdul Karim Khan also addressed the public meeting and highlighted the mega projects and reforms initiated by the provincial government.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of 226-bed Women & Children Hospital at Swabi that would be completed within a period of three years. The project will cost Rs.3.8 billion. Besides paeds and gyne emergency paed surgery and Paeds Surgical ICU, other facilities will also be available in the hospital.

The chief minister came hard on the critics of the PTI government and said that unemployed politicians are making hue and cry over price hike that is due to poor economic policies of the past rulers. He said that if they have had made proper planning, then we would not have face the present situation.

The chief minister said that previous governments obtained debts to the tone of billions of dollars, but instead of spending them on people it went to the packets of the rulers.

Mahmood Khan said that no doubt, the situation is difficult, but it is temporary as the result-oriented steps of the Prime Minister Imran Khan will curtail the current wave of price hike soon and the situation will be normalized.

He said that even during the current wave of the price hike, the present government is giving relief to the people and besides launching Kissan Card and Education Card is also introducing food card like programmes.

He further said that during this hard time, all players of the team of Imran Khan are standing by him and with the blessing of Allah and support of the people after general elections of 2023 PTI will farm government in the whole country.

The chief minister said that the present provincial government is making future plans and for meeting the need of the food items, it has prepared first-ever food security policy in the history of the province.

He said that Gomal Zam Dam would irrigate 1,96,000 hectares of barren land under cultivation while important project like Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) Project is also in progress.

The chief minister said that a network of motorways is being laid in the province and Phase II of the Swat-Motorway will be inaugurated in December this year while construction work on Chakdara-Chitral Motorway will also begin soon. He said that in next four to five years the province would achieve so much development that the people from other countries will come here for employment.

He said that the provincial government is introducing reforms in all sectors of the province and work on a project of Rs.6 billion for prevision of furniture for 2.6 million students of the public sector schools is continued while all district headquarters (DHQs) hospitals would be revamped during the period of next two years.

