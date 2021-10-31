Agriculture sector: Provinces asked to share actions on water use efficiency

ISLAMABAD: The National Water Policy, Steering Committee (NWP-SC) which met with Minister for Water Resources, Moonis Elahi in the chair directed provinces to share actions initiated by them for reduction of conveyance losses in canals and water use efficiency in agriculture sector.

Federal government is financing a program for lining of distributaries and minors in Sindh costing Rs13.8billion. Under the project, 109 channels have to be lined, of work on has already been completed whereas 32 are in progress. The total length of 860 miles/ 1384 km has to be completed and it is expected to save 950 cusecs of water.

Under provincial ADP, about 52 schemes have been completed at a cost of Rs22 billion, covering the lining of about 631,588 miles /1016.41 km of main canals, distributaries and minors.

The lining work on 37 schemes spanning a total of 567.539 miles/ 913 Km is in progress at a cost of Rs. 37 billion which after completion, is expected to save 1,100 cusecs of water, yearly.

Taking part in the discussion, Chairman Wapda, Lt. General Muzammal Hussain (retired) lauded the efforts of Ministry of Water Resources regarding preparation of the National Water Policy Implementation Framework (NWP-IF).

He emphasized that Wapda’s overarching role from storage/conservation to flood management, hydropower generation and sea water intrusion is substantial for implementation of the NWP.

Govt empowering farmers: SAPM

He recommended focusing on the local area development from Net Hydel Profit (NHP) and water pricing. He also suggested to, physically, convene the next meeting of the NWP-SC for better cohesion among the implementing partners.

Surveyor General of Pakistan, Major General Shahid Pervaiz, apprised that his office has taken up the task of mapping water resources of the country, which is expected to be completed in October 2021. He desired all concerned departments to utilize these maps in future planning and development of water resources of the country.

Director General, Federal Water Management Cell, Ministry of National Food Security and Research proposed that solarisation of tube-wells should either be discouraged or it should be made compulsory to link it with the high efficiency irrigation systems.

Member (Federal) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) highlighted that as per proposed/ draft NWP-IF there was a long list of measures proposed for implementation of the development projects. He suggested to focus on a few key areas i.e., water pricing, water use efficiency, crop substitution and rehabilitation of irrigation infrastructure.

After discussion, the Committee decided that Ministry of Water Resources shall circulate the draft NWP-IF among all concerned organisations/ departments seeking their views/com-ments within two weeks’ time based on which, an amended NFP-IF will be placed before the next NWP- SC meeting for final deliberation and approval.

Director General, Water Management Cell also stated that two national targets set for 2030 under NWP i.e., reducing conveyance loss by 30 per cent (saving about 15 MAF) and increasing water use efficiency by 30 per cent were closely related to the agriculture sector.

Therefore, Secretary, M/o NFS&R and the Secretaries of the Provincial Agriculture Departments may be included as members of National Water Policy Steering Committee.

The Committee decided that the provinces will submit updated brief on the actions initiated by them for reduction of conveyance losses in canals and water use efficiency in agriculture sector.

Commenting on review of PSDP projects requiring priority action, Chief Engineering Advisor (CEA) stated that physical work in Dasu HPP had started on June 23, 2017 and 4,000 acres of land have been acquired out of total 5,051 acres of land required.

Secretary NWP-SC stated that completion of command area development of Gomal Zam Dam was expeditious and Waran Canal project has been completed by Wapda whereas the 2nd revised PC-1 of Gomal Zam Dam project amounting to Rs 26.823 billion has been submitted to Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

Govt determined to increase agri output: SAPM

The meeting was informed that PC-II of the project was approved by DDWP on August 10, 2020 and subsequently consultancy services had been awarded on June 28, 2021.

The Committee was apprised that the issue of distribution of water on three-tier formula was already with Council of Common Interests (CCI). Member Sindh (IRSA) Chairman IRSA on rotation, Zahid Junejo desired that the IRSA be directed to distribute shortages and surpluses pro-rata on country-wide basis.

Secretary Water Resources, Dr.Shahzeb Khan Bangesh opined that NWP-SC was not the appropriate forum to discuss the issue; hence, matter does not warrant any consideration by NWC.

The meeting was further informed that Sindh Government had agreed to take over the Rainee Canal Project (Phase-1) whereas Darwat Dam had already been taken over by the Government of Sindh from Wapda on December 4, 2020.

Secretary, NWP Steering Committee pointed out that five private members of National Water Committee from water related disciplines are yet to be selected, of which three potential nominations have been received from Punjab and one from Balochistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021