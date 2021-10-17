Govt empowering farmers: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on food security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Saturday said that the government was taking historic steps to strengthen agriculture sector on modern lines including digitalization of land records.

Talking to PTV news channel, he said government was focusing on farmers' welfare which will improve their net income and yielding positive results for overall traditional crop productions.

He said the government has been taking practical measures under a strong strategy to develop the agriculture sector on modern lines.