Umar says 40m people fully vaccinated

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Chairman National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Asad Umar has said that he is happy to report that 70 million people have now received at least one dose, while 40 million are fully vaccinated in Pakistan.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter on Saturday, he said, “We continue to make progress to vaccinate Pakistan. The year-end target for 2021 was 70 million people vaccinated. Happy to report that 70 million people have now received at least one dose and 40 million are fully vaccinated. With two months to go, will Inshallah meet, and exceed, the target.”

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,272,345.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,439 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the NCOC, 658 persons tested positive for the Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Lowest number of critical coronavirus patients, daily mortalities in a year: Umar

Till now 12,915 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,563 in Sindh, 5,740 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 939 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 356 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore, 469,475 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 440,003 in Punjab, 177,889 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 106,874 in Islamabad, 34,470 in Azad Kashmir, 33,244 in Balochistan, and 10,390 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 20,750,978 coronavirus tests and 45,690 in the last 24 hours. At least 1,220,941 patients have recovered in the country, whereas, 1,364 patients are in critical condition.

The Covid-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.44 percent.So far, 70,139,040 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 415,562 in the last 24 hours. At least 40,016,932 citizens have been fully vaccinated, while 373,474 have received their second dose in the last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached 103,514,198 with 754,680 in the last 24 hours.

