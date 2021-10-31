Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (October 30, 2021).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 29-10-2021 =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 15,400 180 15,580 15,580 NIL Equivalent 40 kgs 16,504 193 16,697 16,697 NIL ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021