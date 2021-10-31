ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Oct 31, 2021
Markets

Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 31 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (October 30, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 29-10-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        15,400        180        15,580        15,580          NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           16,504        193        16,697        16,697          NIL
===========================================================================

cotton crop Cotton Spot Rates Cotton rate

