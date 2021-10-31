ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Pakistan

'Our policy of tolerance must not be construed as our weakness,' says CM

Recorder Report 31 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed all concerned to take all possible measures for safeguarding the life and property of the people as it is the topmost responsibility of the state.

The CM warned that 'policy of tolerance should not be considered the weakness;' our religion gives us a lesson of peace as there is no room of torturous and violent behaviour in it.

The government will fulfil its responsibility to maintain the law and order situation in the province, he added. These views were expressed by him while presiding over a high-level meeting, to review the law and order situation in the province at CM office Saturday.

The CM gave necessary instructions to the concerned authorities for keeping the law and order situation normal. The meeting reviewed the initiatives taken by the present government. Moreover, the CM has congratulated Jan Muhammad Jamali for his unopposed election as Speaker Balochistan Assembly.

Expressing good wishes for Jan Muhammad Jamali, he said that Jamali is a patriotic and seasoned politician.

He expressed the hope that Jan Muhammad Jamali will run the assembly Business in an effective manner. He said that the Punjab government is always available to serve its Balochi brothers and sisters.

Further, talking to PTI leader and former MNA Rai Hassan Nawaz, the CM said that work on a separate development package for the development and progress of Sahiwal is under process. "Every citizen of Punjab will be given universal health coverage.

Sahat Insaaf Card Programme is being successfully carried out in Sahiwal division," he said. He warned that the opposition should not engage itself in anti-state activities. No matter what the opposition do, the journey of progress and development will continue, he said.

Sardar Usman Buzdar Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali

