PHMA, TDAP organize training session for exporters on Amazon

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) jointly organized a training session for exporters on Amazon.

Mian Kashif Zia, Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (North Zone) addressing the training session, said that the government is working on providing facilities like Amazon to promote business globally which is very welcome as COVID-19 has shifted the business to e-commerce. This will not only strengthen the country's economy but also provide employment opportunities to the youth.

Hafiz Kamran Ahmed, Assistant Director, TDAP Faisalabad said that trading through Amazon is a golden opportunity for our industry that we can earn maximum foreign exchange by selling our products internationally.

Adil Mukhtar, Urva Hassan Zubairi and Aamir Khan Assistant Directors, TDAP, while giving a briefing on Amazon Training Workshop, said that it has 4 basic Modules and all of them in turn explained this Modulus in great detail. This included account registration, product listing, payment method and other logistics. The meeting was also attended by members and representatives of the Hosiery Association.

