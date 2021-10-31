ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PHMA, TDAP organize training session for exporters on Amazon

Press Release 31 Oct 2021

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) jointly organized a training session for exporters on Amazon.

Mian Kashif Zia, Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (North Zone) addressing the training session, said that the government is working on providing facilities like Amazon to promote business globally which is very welcome as COVID-19 has shifted the business to e-commerce. This will not only strengthen the country's economy but also provide employment opportunities to the youth.

Hafiz Kamran Ahmed, Assistant Director, TDAP Faisalabad said that trading through Amazon is a golden opportunity for our industry that we can earn maximum foreign exchange by selling our products internationally.

Adil Mukhtar, Urva Hassan Zubairi and Aamir Khan Assistant Directors, TDAP, while giving a briefing on Amazon Training Workshop, said that it has 4 basic Modules and all of them in turn explained this Modulus in great detail. This included account registration, product listing, payment method and other logistics. The meeting was also attended by members and representatives of the Hosiery Association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Amazon TDAP PHMA Mian Kashif Zia Hafiz Kamran Ahmed

Comments

Comments are closed.

PHMA, TDAP organize training session for exporters on Amazon

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

Tax collection up 32pc contrary to propaganda: PM

PSX reverts to KATS

Hackers attack bank’s system; no data compromised

Agriculture sector: Provinces asked to share actions on water use efficiency

Modes of communication with investors: SECP directs AMCs to place additional disclaimer

Putin lashes out at G20 over vaccines

Umar says 40m people fully vaccinated

‘Hardened, desperate and dangerous criminal’ Bail cannot be denied in absence of material proof: SC

Tarin to launch PSW’s subscription, banking modules tomorrow

Read more stories