ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SU starts taking pre-entrance test in phases

Recorder Report 31 Oct 2021

HYDERABAD: In order to halt COVID-19 proliferation, the University of Sindh (SU) management has started taking pre-entry test in phases as 5,868 candidates including 2028 girls appeared in the pre-entry test in phase-I for admissions to various 57 disciplines of the bachelor degree programme for academic session 2022 here on Saturday.

The entrance test was held at SU's Allama II Kazi campus Jamshoro in a bid to give admissions to the candidates based on merit at main as well as varsity's constituent campuses situated at Hyderabad, Badin, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Larkano, Thatta & Naushahero Feroz.

SU spokesman said a total number of 25,000 male and female candidates from various districts of Sindh, Balochistan, KP, AJK, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan had applied for admissions to various bachelor degree programmes and as per decision taken in a meeting of deans, pro-Vice Chancellors and focal persons chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, the arrangements were made to take the test in phases.

He said in first phase on Saturday 3840 male and 2028 female (a total of 5868) appeared in the test for which many blocks were established in Institute of English Language & Literature, Institute of Business Administration Institute of Commerce, Arts Faculty Building, Institute of Microbiology, Institute of Biochemistry and Institute of Biotechnology.

The test slips/admit cards were already issued to the candidates through their eportal on varsity's website. There were 100 questions in the test for which each candidate had 90 minutes to answer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SU pre entrance test bachelor degree programme University of Sindh

Comments

Comments are closed.

SU starts taking pre-entrance test in phases

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

Tax collection up 32pc contrary to propaganda: PM

PSX reverts to KATS

Hackers attack bank’s system; no data compromised

Agriculture sector: Provinces asked to share actions on water use efficiency

Modes of communication with investors: SECP directs AMCs to place additional disclaimer

Putin lashes out at G20 over vaccines

Umar says 40m people fully vaccinated

‘Hardened, desperate and dangerous criminal’ Bail cannot be denied in absence of material proof: SC

Tarin to launch PSW’s subscription, banking modules tomorrow

Read more stories