SU starts taking pre-entrance test in phases

HYDERABAD: In order to halt COVID-19 proliferation, the University of Sindh (SU) management has started taking pre-entry test in phases as 5,868 candidates including 2028 girls appeared in the pre-entry test in phase-I for admissions to various 57 disciplines of the bachelor degree programme for academic session 2022 here on Saturday.

The entrance test was held at SU's Allama II Kazi campus Jamshoro in a bid to give admissions to the candidates based on merit at main as well as varsity's constituent campuses situated at Hyderabad, Badin, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Larkano, Thatta & Naushahero Feroz.

SU spokesman said a total number of 25,000 male and female candidates from various districts of Sindh, Balochistan, KP, AJK, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan had applied for admissions to various bachelor degree programmes and as per decision taken in a meeting of deans, pro-Vice Chancellors and focal persons chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, the arrangements were made to take the test in phases.

He said in first phase on Saturday 3840 male and 2028 female (a total of 5868) appeared in the test for which many blocks were established in Institute of English Language & Literature, Institute of Business Administration Institute of Commerce, Arts Faculty Building, Institute of Microbiology, Institute of Biochemistry and Institute of Biotechnology.

The test slips/admit cards were already issued to the candidates through their eportal on varsity's website. There were 100 questions in the test for which each candidate had 90 minutes to answer.

