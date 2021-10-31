12 dead in blast near Yemen's Aden airport

ADEN: At least 12 civilians were killed Saturday in a blast near the airport of Aden, the Yemeni government's interim capital, a senior security official told AFP. "Twelve civilians were killed in an explosion" in the vicinity of Aden airport and "there are also serious injuries", said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, adding that the cause of the blast was unknown.

The explosion comes almost three weeks after six people were killed in a car-bomb attack that targeted Aden's governor, who survived. AFP footage on Saturday showed people pulling out a body from a vehicle that had been completely destroyed, as firefighters put out flames nearby.

The internationally recognised government relocated to Aden from the capital Sanaa in 2014, forced out by the Huthis, who are fighting Saudi-backed Yemeni government loyalists.