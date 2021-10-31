ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Oct 31, 2021
Nineteen killed as boat sinks on southern coast of Haiti

Reuters 31 Oct 2021

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Nineteen Haitians died when a boat transporting them between the southern coastal settlements of Anse-a-Pitre and Marigot sank in the early hours of Saturday morning, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Twitter.

Local media quoted a survivor identified as Marie Lucienne Pola as saying the boat, which was used for transporting gas, cement, food and passengers, was overloaded.

