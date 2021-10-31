Nineteen killed as boat sinks on southern coast of Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Nineteen Haitians died when a boat transporting them between the southern coastal settlements of Anse-a-Pitre and Marigot sank in the early hours of Saturday morning, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Twitter.

Local media quoted a survivor identified as Marie Lucienne Pola as saying the boat, which was used for transporting gas, cement, food and passengers, was overloaded.