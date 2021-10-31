ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
UAE pulls diplomats from Beirut

AFP 31 Oct 2021

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates said Saturday it was withdrawing its diplomats from Lebanon, following a similar Saudi Arabia move over a Lebanese minister's criticism of the Riyadh-led military intervention in Yemen.

The diplomatic row, which has also seen Saudi Arabia suspend imports from Lebanon and both Kuwait and Bahrain expel Beirut's envoys to their capitals, is another blow to a country already in the grip of crippling political and economic crises.

Lebanon had been counting on financial assistance from the Gulf to rescue its economy.

"The UAE announced the withdrawal of its diplomats from Lebanon in solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in light of the unacceptable approach of some Lebanese officials towards Saudi Arabia," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It "also decided to prevent its citizens from travelling to Lebanon," it added. It came a day after the Saudi and Bahraini moves and hours after Kuwait asked Lebanon's envoy to "leave in 48 hours" and recalled its ambassador from Beirut, according to state news agency KUNA.

