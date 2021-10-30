No compromise on writ of the state, PM tells Ulema

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that he believed in resolving issues through dialogue, but will not allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the Ulema led by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri.

The meeting deliberated upon various options to address the ongoing Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protests and emphasised resolving the matter through negotiations.

The prime minister explained the issue of the French ambassador and said that the expulsion of any diplomat will not help the cause, but will instigate hatred toward Muslims and Islam.N

Khan stressed that the current situation was hurting Pakistan's identity, while the TLP leadership was making unrealistic demands, solely for political gains.

Khan said that he did not want bloodshed and looked to resolve all issues through dialogues.

The delegation of Ulema suggested releasing Saad Hussain Rizvi, the leader of the proscribed organisation, to end violent protests. However, the premier maintained that he could not decide on the matter, as his case was in court.

PM's address postponed

Earlier on Saturday, PM Khan postponed his scheduled address to the nation regarding the prevailing situation in the country due to ongoing protests.

The premier decided to take Ulema and scholars into confidence before speaking to the nation. The new date of the PM's address will be revealed soon.

Protests continue

Meanwhile, thousands of TLP workers continued their protest in Wazirabad on Saturday awaiting instructions from their leaders to move ahead. Traffic and internet services remained suspended in the city.

Earlier, four policemen were martyred while several suffered injuries when TLP workers clashed with the police near Muridke and Sadhuke on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the federal government announced to treat TLP as a ‘militant organisation’ while the Punjab government called in Rangers for 60 days to control the law and order.