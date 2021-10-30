ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Pakistan fully vaccinates 40mn people against Covid-19

  • Asad Umar says 70 million people have been partially vaccinated
BR Web Desk Updated 30 Oct 2021

Pakistan has fully vaccinated 40 million, while partially vaccinated 70 million of its population against the novel coronavirus as the country continued to witness a decrease in its cases and death toll.

This was announced by Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in a tweet on Saturday. The head of the National Command and Operation (NCOC) said that the country continued to make progress to vaccinate Pakistan, and has achieved the target of administering at least the first dose to 70 million and second dose to 40 million of the people.

The minister expressed his confidence that the country will meet and exceed its target of fully vaccinating 70 million people by the end of this year.

Earlier, Umar had warned that despite the decline in the Covid-19 cases, the whole nation will remain vulnerable if a large number of individuals fail to get vaccinated against the deadly virus.

He said that they all must ensure that there is no fifth wave of Covid-19, adding that the second dose of the vaccine is vital for protection against coronavirus.

Lowest number of critical coronavirus patients, daily mortalities in a year: Umar

Meanwhile, the country has administered 103.5 million doses of the vaccine to its individuals. During the last 24 hours, 45,690 tests were conducted out of which 658 came out positive. The positive ratio was recorded at 1.44%, while there are 1,366 critical cases of Covid-19.

The virus also claimed 10 more lives, taking the death toll to 28,439. Over 1,220,940 patients have recovered in the country so far.

